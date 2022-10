New Suit

Hyatt Hotels, the Chicago-based hospitality company, and Apple Vacations and AMR Resorts were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Robert T. Vance Jr. on behalf of Joanna McColgan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04182, Mccolgan v. Apple Vacations And Amr Resorts et al.