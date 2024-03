Who Got The Work

Walmart has retained attorneys Nicole M. Wright and Anastasios X. Kiafoulis of Zausmer as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 6 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Law Office of Kelman & Fantich on behalf of Edward McClure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III, is 2:24-cv-10306, McClure v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 25, 2024, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Edward McClure

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Michael G. Kelman, P. C.

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Zausmer, P.C.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims