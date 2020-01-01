New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Toyota Motor, the Japanese automaker, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by the Carroll Law Firm and Migliaccio & Rathod on behalf of current and former purchasers and lessors of the 2020 Toyota RAV4 vehicle, accuses Toyota of equipping the vehicles with failed electronic control modules that drain electricity from the battery when the vehicle is turned off. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03898, McClure v. Toyota Motor Corporation et al.