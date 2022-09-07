New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Food delivery company HelloFresh was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the company's auto-renewal program. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn, claims that HelloFresh automatically renews subscriptions in a manner that violates California's Automatic Renewal Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05077, McClure v. Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc. d/b/a HelloFresh.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 6:38 PM