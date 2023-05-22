Balch & Bingham partners Dorman Walker and Michael P. Taunton have entered appearances for the Jefferson County Commission in a pending voting rights lawsuit. The action, filed April 7 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Birmingham Ministries and other plaintiffs, challenges the state's recently approved redistricting plans on the grounds that they dilute Black and Latinx voting power. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00443, McClure et al v. Jefferson County Commission et al.
Government
May 22, 2023, 5:50 AM