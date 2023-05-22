Who Got The Work

Balch & Bingham partners Dorman Walker and Michael P. Taunton have entered appearances for the Jefferson County Commission in a pending voting rights lawsuit. The action, filed April 7 in Alabama Northern District Court by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher & Goldfarb on behalf of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Birmingham Ministries and other plaintiffs, challenges the state's recently approved redistricting plans on the grounds that they dilute Black and Latinx voting power. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:23-cv-00443, McClure et al v. Jefferson County Commission et al.

May 22, 2023, 5:50 AM

Alabama State Conference of the NAACP

Birmingham Ministries

Cara McClure

Greater Birmingham Ministries

Metro-Birmingham Branch of the NAACP, The

Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher Goldfarb

Naacp Legal Defense And Educational Fund Inc

Naacp Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc

Naacp Legal Defense And Educational Fund, Inc

James A. Stephens

Jefferson County Commission

Lashunda Scales

Shelia Tyson

Steve Ammons

T. Joe Knight

Balch & Bingham

