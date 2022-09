New Suit

Publix Super Markets was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Oana D. Johnson and Dore Law Office on behalf of Sheakeina McCloud. Publix Super Markets is represented by Copeland, Stair Valz & Lovell. The case is 9:22-cv-03231, McCloud v. Publix Supermarkets, Inc. et al.