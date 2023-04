Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against VisionWorks Inc. and Jeffrey Duncan to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Massa Butler Giglione on behalf of Christina McClinton and Richard D. McClinton, contends that the defendants failed to diagnose Richard with a retinal detachment. The case is 2:23-cv-00674, Mcclinton et al v. Visionworks, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Mcclinton

Richard D. Mcclinton

Plaintiffs

Massa Butler Giglione

The Massa Law Group

defendants

Jeffrey Duncan, O.D.

Visionworks, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims