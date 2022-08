Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Thursday removed an employment class action lawsuit against debt collection agency AllianceOne Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the the Aegis Law Firm. The case is 3:22-cv-01180, McClenton v. AllianceOne Incorporated et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 3:24 PM