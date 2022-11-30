New Suit - Contract

UWM Holdings, one of the nation's largest mortgage lenders, was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates in connection with eight homeowners on whose behalf the law firm has obtained payments for damage claims stemming from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida. The suit asserts that UWM has refused to endorse checks paid toward the firm's legal fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04710, McClenny Moseley & Associates, PLLC v. United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

