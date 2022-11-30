New Suit - Contract

McClenny Moseley & Associates, a law firm which represents policyholders against insurers in hurricane-related cases, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PennyMac Loan Services on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit pertains to insurance settlement proceeds which are meant to be distributed among policyholders, the law firm and the bank. The complaint accuses the bank of misusing its mortgagee status to avoid distributing settlement funds to policyholders and the law firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04692, McClenny Moseley & Associates, PLLC v. Pennymac Loan Services LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

November 30, 2022, 4:39 PM