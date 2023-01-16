Who Got The Work

Stephen W. Rider and Timothy G. Byrd Jr. of McGlinchey Stafford have entered appearances for loan subservicing provider Cenlar FSB in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 1 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by McClenny Moseley & Associates (MMA), accuses Cenlar of refusing to endorse settlement check payments from recovered insurance proceeds. According to the suit, six homeowners signed retainer agreements agreeing to pay MMA an amount equal to 33% of all monies or amounts recovered by MMA in connection with their respective insurance claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:22-cv-04737, McClenny Moseley & Associates, PLLC v. Cenlar FSB.

Real Estate

January 16, 2023, 7:21 AM