New Suit - Interpleader

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson filed an interpleader lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Thomas T. McClendon. The complaint seeks to determine the proper recipients to unsecured creditor funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22893, McClendon v. Mays et al.

Florida

August 04, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomas T. McClendon

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

defendants

Ainsworth Dudley

Astrid Gabbe

Dudley Law, LLC

Law Office of Astrid E. Gabbe, P.A.

Rasheedah Mays

Tiffany Thompson

nature of claim: 890/