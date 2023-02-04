Who Got The Work

Matthew Kelly of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney has entered an appearance for First Financial Asset Management Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Dec. 21 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Modie McClendon III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington, is 1:22-cv-13086, McClendon v. First Financial Asset Management, Incorporated.

Banking & Financial Services

February 04, 2023, 12:58 PM