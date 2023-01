Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Offices of Iwana Rademaekers on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney James A. Rawley on behalf of April McClelland. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, McClelland v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 5:04 PM