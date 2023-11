Who Got The Work

Daniel G. Cohen of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for DTE Energy, a Detroit-based energy and utilities company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Nacht & Roumel on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar, is 2:23-cv-12562, McClellan v. DTE Energy.

Energy

November 24, 2023, 5:48 AM

Jason McClellan

Nacht & Roumel, P.C.

DTE Energy

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination