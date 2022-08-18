New Suit

Twitter was hit with a data privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses Twitter of failing to disclose that users' personal information would be sold to advertisers in violation of a 2011 order issued by the Federal Trade Commission. The lawsuit follows a similar enforcement action launched by the Justice Department in May, which Twitter agreed to settle for $150 million. The complaint was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04758, McClellan et al. v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 18, 2022, 8:05 PM