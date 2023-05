Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a lawsuit against Great West Casualty Co., Charles Vernon Bright and Jordan Carriers Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kenneth S. Nugent PC on behalf of Aaron McClellan and Jennifer McClellan. The case is 2:23-cv-00079, McClellan et al v. Bright et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 03, 2023, 5:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron McClellan

Jennifer McClellan

Plaintiffs

Office Of Kenneth S. Nugent

defendants

Charles Vernon Bright

Great West Casualty Company

Jordan Carriers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision