Who Got The Work

Houston A. Bragg of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 27 in South Carolina District Court by Wallace Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was subjected to retaliation after reporting sexually inappropriate behavior by a coworker towards another coworker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:24-cv-02619, McClary v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 11, 2024, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Kayla McClary

Plaintiffs

Wallace Law Firm

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination