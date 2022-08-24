New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Eric McClanahan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-03741, McClanahan v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 3:49 PM