Who Got The Work

Kara Bidstrup of Hall Booth Smith has entered an appearance for Carthage Opco LLC and Clearview Healthcare Management TN LLC in a wrongful death lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 21 in Tennessee Middle District Court by The Higgins Firm, pursues claims on behalf of the son of decedent Fronie Frances McClanahan. The suit alleges that McClanahan died in 2022 as a result of negligent care by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 2:22-cv-00061, McClanahan v. Carthage Opco LLC et al.

Health Care

February 04, 2023, 12:29 PM