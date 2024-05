Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Fordin of Shutts & Bowen has entered an appearance for Aetna Life Insurance Co. and Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which seeks to recover long-term disability benefits, was filed April 15 in Florida Southern District Court by Dell & Schaefer on behalf of Shawn McClanahan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:24-cv-60608, McClanahan v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 30, 2024, 7:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Shawn McClanahan

Plaintiffs

Dell Schaefer

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations