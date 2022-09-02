New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Gray Television, an owner of local television stations and digital platforms, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Friday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on its website westernmassnews.com. The complaint, brought by Liddle Sheets Coulson, accuses Gray Television of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personally identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07539, McCausland v. Gray Television Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 02, 2022, 7:53 PM