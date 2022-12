Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, which claims Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena brand aerosolized sunscreen products contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene, was filed by the Tate Law Group on behalf of Kathy McCathie. The case is 4:22-cv-00300, McCathie v. Johnson & Johnson et al.