Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Depositors Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for claims of severe damage to three properties, was filed by Pearson Legal on behalf of McCasland Family L.P. The case is 6:23-cv-00049, McCasland Family Limited Partnership v. Depositors Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

McCasland Family Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Pearson Legal PC

defendants

Depositors Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute