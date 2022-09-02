New Suit - Contract

Jita Contracting and Cincinnati Financial were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Flanders Elsberg Herber & Dunn on behalf of subcontractor McCarty Excavation and Construction over allegedly unpaid invoices for excavation and grading work in Mesa Verde National Park. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02284, McCarty Excavation and Construction Inc. v. Jita Contracting Inc. et al.

September 02, 2022, 7:57 PM