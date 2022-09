Removed To Federal Court

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com, Tacklife and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, claiming fire damage from a defective car jump starter, was filed by Kane Russell Coleman Logan on behalf of Courtney McCarty and Kevin McCarty. The case is 6:22-cv-00037, McCarty et al v. Tacklife Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 15, 2022, 5:58 PM