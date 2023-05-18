New Suit - Consumer

Ally Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit was filed by Marcus & Zelman on behalf of Kathleen McCarthy, who claims that the defendants 'breached the peace' by repossessing her 2019 Nissan Rogue vehicle over repeated objections and in violation of Pennsylvania law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00824, Mccarthy v. First Credit Resources, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 18, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Mccarthy

Plaintiffs

Marcus & Zelman, LLC

defendants

Ally Financial

First Credit Resources, Inc.

Patrick K. Willis Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws