New Suit - Consumer Class Action

General Motors and airbag component manufacturer ARC Automotive Inc. were hit with a product liability class action on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, filed by Seeger Weiss and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, alleges that certain ARC airbag inflators can rupture and dispel metal shrapnel during a crash. The suit is part of a string of similar cases accusing major carmakers of concealing the airbag defect and asserting that it has resulted in a diminution of value in the subject vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05708, Mccarthy v. Arc Automotive, Inc. et al.