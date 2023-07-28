Attorneys at Margolis Edelstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Modineer Pulverman LLC to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald on behalf of vehicle maintenance and tire sales provider McCarthy Tire Service Company, accuses the defendant of unilaterally amending the sales price of tire products in violation of an executed agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-01236, McCarthy Tire Service Company v. Modineer Pulverman, LLC.
Automotive
July 28, 2023, 6:19 AM