Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Margolis Edelstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Modineer Pulverman LLC to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald on behalf of vehicle maintenance and tire sales provider McCarthy Tire Service Company, accuses the defendant of unilaterally amending the sales price of tire products in violation of an executed agreement. The case is 3:23-cv-01236, McCarthy Tire Service Company v. Modineer Pulverman, LLC.

Automotive

July 28, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

McCarthy Tire Service Company

Plaintiffs

Rosenn Jenkins Greenwald

defendants

Modineer Pulverman, LLC

defendant counsels

Margolis Edelstein

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract