Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Chartwell Law Offices on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, arising from sexual assault and abuse claims, was filed by Dyller & Solomon on behalf of Debra McCarthy, Devin McCarthy and Oluwatomisin Olasimbo. The case is 3:23-cv-00450, McCarthy et al v. Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 12:04 PM