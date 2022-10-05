Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and Loudwolf Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by C.A. Goldberg PLLC on behalf of the parents of two minor children, accuses the defendants of negligence in selling toxic levels of 98-99 percent pure Sodium Nitrite to two underage consumers who used the chemical compound to commit suicide. According to the suit, Amazon allegedly bundles Sodium Nitrite with other offerings, like a suicide instruction book and acid reduction medicine, to create suicide kits. The case is 3:22-cv-05718, McCarthy et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 05, 2022, 7:23 AM