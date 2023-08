New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, over alleged wrongful wire transfers, was brought by attorney Robert D. Loventhal on behalf of Steven McCarthy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05818, McCarthy et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Steven McCarthy

Plaintiffs

Robert D. Loventhal Law Office

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract