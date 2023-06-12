Hartford Fire Insurance was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court in connection with the construction of the Margaritaville Resort at Lake Conroe. The lawsuit, filed by Venable on behalf of McCarthy Building Cos., concerns liability claims stemming from underlying litigation claiming bodily injury due to electrocution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01587, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co.
Insurance
June 12, 2023, 6:26 PM