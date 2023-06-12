New Suit - Insurance

Hartford Fire Insurance was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court in connection with the construction of the Margaritaville Resort at Lake Conroe. The lawsuit, filed by Venable on behalf of McCarthy Building Cos., concerns liability claims stemming from underlying litigation claiming bodily injury due to electrocution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01587, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Venable

defendants

Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute