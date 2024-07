News From Law.com International

Canadian firms McCarthy Tétrault, Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Stikeman Elliott, along with A&O Shearman and Davis Polk & Wardwell, are the legal advisers in a deal that will see U.S.-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. buy storied Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc.

July 15, 2024, 5:14 PM