McCarter & Englishs Double-Digit Profit Dip Accompanies a Gr...

In its most recent fiscal year, Newark's McCarter & English may not have seen the growth in profitability that made 2021 such a "banner" year. But firm leaders say that's because of the return of pre-pandemic expenses and investments in the firm's national expansion they hope will pay dividends in the years to come. And after the firm suffered a data breach in April, McCarter & English bolstered its cyber defenses with the recruitment of a cybersecurity professional from the WWE in November to oversee ongoing vulnerabilities, firm leaders said in an interview this week.

December 05, 2022, 1:47 PM