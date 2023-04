News From Law.com

New Jersey-headquartered McCarter & English picked up a Hinshaw & Culbertson partner to help the firm establish its Miami office. Ira Gonzalez is joining McCarter after over three years at Hinshaw. While he helps build out the Miami office, he'll be a partner in the firm's products liability, mass torts and consumer class actions practice.

Florida

April 27, 2023, 5:33 PM

