McCarter & English Lands Startup Pair From Ellenoff Grossman...

Self-proclaimed "startup whisperer" James Smedley and fellow intellectual property attorney Alex Korona have joined East Coast firm McCarter & English's Philadelphia and Newark offices as partners in the firm's IP practice.The pair made the move in early April from Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, a bicoastal law firm with presences in New York and California, after spending nearly four years in the firm's 11-attorney IP department. Smedley, formerly the chairman of Ellenoff's intellectual property and technology group, attributed the move as a result of "hitting a sort of ceiling" while working at Ellenoff.

May 10, 2023, 6:27 PM

