McCarter & English has added a new commercial litigator with an unusual set of skills to its Philadelphia office as exits from Armstrong Teasdale's outpost in the city continue. Daniella Gordon, who co-chaired the construction services practice at Armstrong Teasdale, is joining the New Jersey-founded firm as a partner in the business litigation group, focusing on white-collar investigations and construction sector commercial disputes.

Construction & Engineering

September 28, 2023, 4:01 PM

