McCarter & English's Miami office is absorbing a team led by two partners from boutique firm Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira, which closed its doors in December. The team is led by partners Manuel Fernandez and Alberto Delgado, who are also bringing along an associate, a paralegal and a legal assistant.

Real Estate

January 17, 2024, 12:21 PM

