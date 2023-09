Who Got The Work

Tractor Supply Co., a retail chain for farmers, has turned to attorneys Caroline T. Pryor and Alex Townsley of Carr Allison to defend a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 10 in Alabama Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert H. Turner on behalf of Tracy McCarroll. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock, is 2:23-cv-00307, McCarroll v. Tractor Supply Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 10:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Tracy McCarroll

Plaintiffs

John T. Stamps, III

Manley, Traeger, Perry & Stapp

Law Offices Of Robert H. Turner

L. Hunter Compton

defendants

Tractor Supply Company

defendant counsels

Carr Allison

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims