Who Got The Work

Mark A. Crabtree of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Ashley Manor LLC d/b/a Ashley Manor - Homedale in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action was filed March 31 in Oregon District Court by Janssen Malloy LLP on behalf of a licensed administrator of the defendant's Homedale assisted living facility who alleges that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting concerns to her supervisor and the Oregon Department of Human Services about jeopardizing resident safety and violating certain laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane, is 1:23-cv-00469, McCarl v. Ashley Manor LLC.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 6:14 AM

