New Suit

Lowe's was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which accuses Lowe's of stocking and display practices that black or narrow the aisles, was filed by Carlson Brown and Lynch Carpenter on behalf of David McCann. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01180, Mccann v. Lowes Companies, Inc.