Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary and Cox PLLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against SSD Express Inc., Jagmeet Singh Benipal and Amrit Pal Singh to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Shannon McCall. McCall is represented by the Marlowe Law Offices. The case is 2:23-cv-00027, McCall v. Benipal et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 20, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Shannon McCall

Marlowe Law Offices, PLLC

defendants

Amrit Pal Singh

Jagmeet Singh Benipal

Ssd Express, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cox, PLLC

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision