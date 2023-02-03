New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a biometric privacy class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its collection and storage of consumers palm prints at its retail locations. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, contends that Amazon violates the New York City Biometric Identifier Information Law by collecting and storing consumers information without providing proper notice. The suit further contends that Amazon wrongfully profits from the palm prints by using the biometric information obtained to improve machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00901, McCall v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 03, 2023, 6:25 AM