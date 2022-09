Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Republic National Distributing Co. and Young's Market Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo on behalf of Diego McCain. The case is 5:22-cv-01660, McCain v. Young's Market Company, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

September 21, 2022, 4:32 PM