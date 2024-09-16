Balch & Bingham partners Leo E. Manuel and Matt W. McDade have stepped in to represent seafood restaurant Mary Mahoney’s d/b/a Mary Mahoney’s Old French House and Anthony C. Cvitanovich in a pending civil RICO class action. The court action was filed Aug. 2 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Gill, Ladner & Priest; the Dumas Law Firm; and Abdalla Law. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to defraud thousands of consumers by selling them high-priced locally sourced premium fish despite serving cheap frozen foreign fish instead. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel, is 1:24-cv-00241, McCain v. Mary Mahoney's, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
September 16, 2024, 2:52 PM