Who Got The Work

Balch & Bingham partners Leo E. Manuel and Matt W. McDade have stepped in to represent seafood restaurant Mary Mahoney’s d/b/a Mary Mahoney’s Old French House and Anthony C. Cvitanovich in a pending civil RICO class action. The court action was filed Aug. 2 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Gill, Ladner & Priest; the Dumas Law Firm; and Abdalla Law. The suit accuses the defendants of conspiring to defraud thousands of consumers by selling them high-priced locally sourced premium fish despite serving cheap frozen foreign fish instead. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel, is 1:24-cv-00241, McCain v. Mary Mahoney's, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 16, 2024, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Todd McCain

Plaintiffs

Dumas Law Firm, LLC

Abdalla Law, PLLC

Gill, Ladner & Priest, PLLC

Defendants

Anthony C. Cvitanovich

Co-Conspirators 2-4

Doe Defendants 1-10

Mary Mahoney's, Inc.

defendant counsels

Michael F. Cavanaugh, Attorney

Balch & Bingham

Boyce Holleman And Associates, P.A.

Nature of Claim: 470/for civil RICO claims