Who Got The Work

Michael E. Hill and Jeanne Arceneaux of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to represent Family Security Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to claims arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed July 7 in Louisiana Western District Court by Baggett, McCall, Burgess, Watson, Gaughan & Andrus on behalf of Kenneth and Roxane McCain. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-01996, McCain et al v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 4:18 AM