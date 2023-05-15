Akerna, a software developer and IT consultant for the cannabis industry, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court in connection with a proposed merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The lawsuit, filed by Brodsky & Smith, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose certain conflicts of interest with management, and misrepresenting financial projections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01213, McCaffrey v. Akerna Corp. et al.
Cannabis
May 15, 2023, 8:15 PM