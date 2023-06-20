McCaffery Outpaces Carluccio in Post-Primary Supreme Court C...

News From Law.com

Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery has once again pulled ahead of his competition in fundraising for his state Supreme Court campaign. According to recent campaign finance reports, McCaffery nabbed several substantial donations from the plaintiffs bar following his victory in the May Democratic primary, giving him a wide financial lead over his opponent in the general election, Judge Carolyn Carluccio of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. As of June 5, McCaffery's campaign had nearly $409,000 at its disposal, while Carluccio finished the reporting period with about $108,000 in unspent contributions.

Pennsylvania

June 20, 2023, 10:08 AM

nature of claim: /