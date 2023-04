News From Law.com

Among the four candidates competing for the open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery has pulled in the most financial support by far. Between November and late March, McCaffery raised over $256,000 to fund his bid for the high court, outpacing the next best-funded candidate by nearly $118,000.

Pennsylvania

April 06, 2023, 5:05 PM

nature of claim: /